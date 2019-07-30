Border officials face questions on treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — On Tuesday, the Senate Homeland Security Committee questions the acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner and the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General.

Senators want to know what Congress and immigration officials need to do to improve conditions for migrants at the border.

Before acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan was even sworn in, demonstrators with “close the camps” signs stood up to protest.

Morgan immediately fought back, telling Senators the way border patrol officers are being treated is unfair.

“The demonizing of law enforcement professionals must stop,” said Morgan. “The men and women of CBP are not running concentration camps, making those in our custody drink from toilets, nor denying them access to toothbrushes. That is simply not true.”

But Democrats on the committee say it’s the migrants who need to be treated better.

New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan says recent allegations against border patrol officers are especially concerning.

“These allegations include the sexual assault on an underage migrant, the attempt to humiliate a migrant by forcing him to wear a sign that says “I like men.”

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson acknowledges there are problems but urged his fellow Senators to maintain perspective.

Johnson says Congress needs to stop attacking border patrol and start helping them: by sending more resources, money and man power to deal with the influx of migrants crossing into the U.S.