DC preps for Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ — which will feature tanks

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Preparations are underway for July Fourth events in Washington D.C. This year, President Trump will deliver a speech on the National Mall and plans to include military tanks as part of his “Salute to America” festivities.

“We are going to have a great Fourth of July in Washington D.C. It will be like no other,” Trump said.

The president said the celebration will include military tanks and other armored vehicles to help honor our nation’s history.

“We are going to have planes going over head, the best fighter jets in the world.”

In addition to fireworks and other entertainment, President Trump plans to deliver a speech from the Lincoln Memorial steps.

Lawmakers said they hope the president sends a unifying message.

“I certainly hope everybody who celebrates and all those who give speeches reach out to bring our country together in a united way,” said Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan).

Trump’s July Fourth event is drawing criticism from groups including VoteVets. The nonprofit organization plans to pass out T-shirts in honor of late Senator John McCain’s legacy and in protest of President Trump.

Opponents of the event fear the president will turn Independence Day into a partisan event. White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway defended the president’s plan, saying it will be a call to patriotism.

“The public is welcome to come and celebrate our great country. The greatest democracy,” Conway said.

On Thursday, people from across the world will gather in the nation’s capital to celebrate the red, white and blue.

