GOP lawmakers plan to contest election results during last step in certification process

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A joint session of Congress will count the Electoral College votes from November’s presidential election on Wednesday, making the last step in the certification process before President-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month.

But President Donald Trump doesn’t plan to leave the White House without putting up a fight, and a group of GOP lawmakers plans to object the election results.

“They’re not taking this White House,” Trump said. “We’re going to fight like hell.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, said Trump’s claims of election fraud hold no merit. But more than 100 House Republicans and 10 GOP Senators plan to object to the votes from some key swing states.

“This is poisoning the well in many ways,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen said the actions of his Republican colleagues are downright shameful and won’t change the outcome.

Rep. John Katko, R-New York, agrees, adding that it’s time for the country to move on and accept the results.

“I think as many as 57 court actions were heard on these various issues and not one of them were ruled in favor of the Republicans,” Katko said.

He urged his fellow lawmakers to keep democracy intact.

“I don’t think we should usurp the role of the American people,” Katko said.

As Wednesday’s joint session meets for potentially hours of debates, the nation’s capital is also bracing for large protests in favor of Trump.