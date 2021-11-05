House vote on Build Back Better plan delayed by Democratic moderates

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After months of tedious negotiations, House Democrats have vowed to pass both the traditional and social spending portions of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. But new hurdles have emerged in the last day.

About five moderate Democrats on Friday stalled a vote on the nearly $2 trillion in spending, calling for the results of an outside analysis of the package first. The move put the package in limbo for several hours. Frustrated Republicans called the scene a “circus.”

“The people holding out, I think they support the measure, they just want to have the reassurance of the CBO scores,” Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said, referring to the Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO conducts independent fiscal analyses of bills.

“I think we’ll get the votes at some point,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said.

Republicans remain united in opposition. They called on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to listen to the moderates.

“I know the left wing of the party is chomping at the bits to get this behemoth of a bill,” Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, “And we still don’t know about the Senate.”

There is added urgency to pass the plans Friday because lawmakers will be recess next week, and some are headed to Europe for a climate conference.