WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Almost five years ago, Joel Hausman and his late wife dropped off their son Corey at the University of Colorado for his first year of college.

“We made plans to come back probably a month later for the parents’ weekend…sadly, parents’ weekend never came for us,” Hausman said.

Just after starting school, Corey was severely injured in a skateboard accident and died a few days later.

“We received a call that no parent ever ever ever wants to get,” Hausman said.

Corey’s death is not unique, as a study by the American College Health Association shows accidents are the leading cause of student fatalities on college campuses.

“We need to be mindful that students are at risk,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

That’s why Blumenthal introduced a bipartisan bill – the COREY Safety Act – to require universities to disclose accidents and other incidents that result in serious injury or death in their annual safety report.

“Reporting and tracking gives colleges a powerful incentive to do better,” Blumenthal said.

Some say the reporting changes will burden schools, but American Association of Colleges and Universities President Lynn Pasquerella says it needs to be done.

“It’s an important step towards greater tranparecy at a time when there’s been declining trust in higher education,” Pasquerella said.

Pasquerella says she hopes to see the House and Senate make this bill into a reality.