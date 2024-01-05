Saturday marks three years since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden spoke in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on the eve of the anniversary warning voters that democracy is on the line in this year’s presidential election.

This is President Biden’s first campaign speech of the year, where he narrowed in on GOP frontrunner, former president Donald Trump, warning what could happen if he is re-elected.

Biden took direct aim at the former president for his role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“He told a crowd to fight like hell and all hell was unleashed,” he said.

The president says what should have been a peaceful transition of power turned into an unprecedented attack on our democracy.

“Trump’s mob wasn’t peaceful protests. It was a violent assault,” he added.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed to continue prosecuting the people accused of storming the Capitol.

“On that day, officers were punched, tackled, and tased as they defended the Capitol and those inside,” he said.

In a press conference on Friday, Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin warned Trump could try to overturn the election again if he loses the 2024 race.

“Donald Trump is out there saying he will issue a pardon to the more than 700 people who are convicted,” he said.

But Trump fired back, posting on his social media platform Friday that “Biden is a threat to democracy.”

Former President Trump will spend Saturday in Iowa where he is scheduled to hold two separate campaign rallies.