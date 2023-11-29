WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR)—Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is facing a huge challenge in the coming days, as more lawmakers call for removing him from Congress.

“He’s a crook,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) said.

“He’s a serial fraudster,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said.

Not once, not twice, but for the third time, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) faces a resolution to expel him from Congress.

“We’re going to allow people to vote their conscience. I think it’s the only appropriate thing we can do,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Fellow New York Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito brought the resolution forward.

“I think Santos has tainted himself,” he said. “He shouldn’t be a member of Congress. We were the first to call for his resignation. We were the first to support his expulsion. Santos is not part of the party.”

A growing list of GOP House members are joining the effort, but not everyone is on board, like Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Ky.).

“I’m really not sure. I’m leaning against it,” Burchett said.

House Democrat leaders like Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) say Republicans’ fear of losing control of the House could be the only thing that allows Santos to stay.

“George Santos has only been allowed to stay a member of Congress because of the thin majority,” Aguilar said.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) says she is ready to vote Santos out so the House can get back to issues that matter.

“American families get hurt because it’s one more day where we’re not working things to bring down costs for them back home,” Trahan said.

Late Tuesday, Santos defended himself on the House floor. He says the recently released ethics report was biased and he hasn’t been convicted of any crimes.

“I will not be resigning,” Santos said.

Santos will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, but has not shared any details on what he will say.