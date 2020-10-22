Senate Judiciary Committee votes to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett; Democrats boycott

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While Republicans on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee showed unanimous support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Democrats boycotted the vote.

“The only way the Republican majority was able to do this was by breaking the rules of the committee,” Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said.

Coons says Republicans have the wrong priorities.

“We should be delivering relief to the American people,” Coons said.

Republicans called the Democrats’ move an example of political theater, that fails to serve the country.

“It is a shame that our colleagues on the other side, having failed to lay a glove on Judge Barrett during the hearings, have chosen to walk out on this process and in so doing, walk out on the American people,” Utah Sen. Mike Lee said.

Lee and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy say the country deserves better.

“I said I’m disappointed, but that is their right,” Kennedy said.

However, Coons says Republicans are blinded by their goal to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.

“We should instead be negotiating a robust package of pandemic relief. And the Republicans have insisted on breaking the example they set just four years ago of refusing to move a qualified nominee in the midst of an election,” Coons said.

The Senate will take up a full vote next week.