‘Unsmiling political hack’: Trump statement ripping Sen. Mitch McConnell signals divide in DC

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday, ripping into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, signaling a divide among Republicans in D.C.

In his statement, Trump said, “the Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm.” The former president also called the Kentucky Republican a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

Trump’s statement comes just days after McConnell voted to acquit the former president in his historic second Senate impeachment trial.

But after the acquittal in the Senate, McConnell blasted Trump for the attack at the U.S. Capitol, calling it a “disgraceful dereliction of duty.” The Senate Minority Leader also said the former president could still face consequences.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen,” McConnell added.

McConnell isn’t the only one feeling the wrath of Trump and his supporters. Seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump are now facing backlash back home.

The North Carolina State GOP voted to censure Republican Sen. Richard Burr for finding Trump guilty. Burr said in a statement, “my party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”

In his own statement, Trump left a warning for Republican senators who go against him.

“They won’t win again,” he wrote.

One of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, came to the aid of McConnell, saying Trump couldn’t have gotten things done without him. But Graham also said this week that the Republican party still needs Donald Trump.

A source close to Senator Graham said the South Carolina Republican is working to act as a peacemaker between McConnell and Trump.

Graham is set to meet with Trump later this week.