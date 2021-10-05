US Capitol Police arrest driver of suspicious vehicle outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Capitol police arrested a man they say parked suspiciously outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

“Our officers immediately responded,” Capitol Police Deputy Chief Jason Bell said.

Bell said the incident started at 9:30 a.m. as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin illegally parked his car in front of the high court.

“The man refused to talk. Made a statement to the effect of ‘The time for talking is done,'” Bell said.

This whole situation happened just steps away from where justices were at work inside the Supreme Court.

Negotiation officers tried to talk to the Michigan resident but he refused to cooperate.

“At approximately 11 o’clock, our teams moved in and removed him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest,” Bell said.

No weapons were found inside the Chevy Tahoe, and the investigation remains active.

“Everybody did an outstanding job to keep the congressional campus safe today,” Bell said.