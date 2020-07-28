WATCH: Baby alligator spotted on Pawleys Island beach

News

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) A baby alligator was spotted on a Pawleys Island beach Tuesday.

The alligator was captured and will be released into a natural habitat, according to the department.

Police said the alligator was healthy.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS