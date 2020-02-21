WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.
The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
LATEST STORIES:
- 1998 sexual assault cold case solved with blood sample from suspect’s autopsy
- No. 17 West Virginia at TCU: TV/stream info, odds, matchup and more
- Priest accused of having child porn faces new charges
- REPLAY: All12 Courtside: Baylor and Kansas on collision course for de facto Big 12 title game
- Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping