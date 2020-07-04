GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks in Gatlinburg from wherever you are.
In a new twist, the Gatlinburg fireworks display will be from the top of the Space Needle.
It will be streamed on this page beginning at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.
The display also is a new show featuring more than 1,000 shells launching from the top of the observation platform standing 407 feet above street level.
LATEST STORIES:
- Friends of Portsmouth set up ‘Light Up the Sky’ fireworks event
- LIVE STREAM: Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks
- WATCH LIVE: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Mountain State sees Saturday increase in COVId-19 cases
- Christopher Columbus statue vandalized, beheaded