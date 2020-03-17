Coronavirus Updates

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice addresses WV on COVID-19 preparedness, response plans

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials are hosting a live, statewide address from the Governor’s Reception Room in Charleston this evening, March 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. to provide an update to West Virginians on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events