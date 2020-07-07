Richmond’s statue of J.E.B. Stuart removed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The J.E.B Stuart monument in Richmond has come down, per Mayor Levar Stoney’s orders.
8News observed crews arriving at the statue around 7:40 a.m. Crews blocked off Lombardy Street and Monument Avenue at the Stuart Circle. Nearly an hour later crews began gathering ropes and more equipment trucks have arrived on the scene. By 11:00 a.m. the statue was down and being loaded onto a flatbed.
Last week, Mayor Levar Stoney said he would be using his powers as the Director of Emergency Management to remove 11 monuments in the city.
So far the following have been removed:
- Stonewall Jackson
- Matthew Fontaine Maury
- Cannon sitting atop a pedestal just west of the Arthur Ashe memorial
- Cannon near the statue memorializing the President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis
