WATCH LIVE: WVU Medicine Children’s Topping Out Ceremony

Late in 2019, the five Nexstar Media stations who cover West Virginia(WBOY in Clarksburg/Fairmont/Morgantown, WOWK in Charleston/Huntington, WTRF in Wheeling, WVNS in Beckley/Bluefield and WDVM in the eastern panhandle) partnered with WVU Medicine Children’s for a mediathon to help with the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. Construction quickly got under way and much progress has been made.

That brings us to today and the official topping out ceremony for the project. Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Hospitals and WVU Health System along with WVU Medicine staff have signed the final beam. It also features the hand prints of “miracle kids” who’ve been treated at WVU Medicine Children’s.

Following a ceremony at 1:30 p.m., the beam will be lifted into position. You can watch the full event here.