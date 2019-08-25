Water break in Milton causes traffic delays, but no damage

Milton, WV (WOWK)- The residents of Milton got a little scare this afternoon, but luckily the issue was able to be cleared.

Around 4 PM Saturday, the Milton Police Department responded to a water leak on U.S Route 60 by McDonalds.



The city’s public works director, told 13 News that a company named Sureshot was putting in a fiber optic for Valley Health when they hit a 16 inch West Virginia American waterline by accident.



Luckily the break didn’t affect the city’s water, and no one in the area was without water.



However, there were minor traffic delays in the area, but the road is currently clear for drivers.

