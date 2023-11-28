CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As crews work to restore natural gas to all homes on Charleston’s West Side, many appliances are being replaced due to water damage.

Al Marino, Inc. is one of several contractors being paid by Mountaineer Gas Company to assist in service restoration in homes. Their parking lot is serving as a scrap yard for dozens of broken appliances including 40 ovens, water heaters, and furnaces.

Every appliance that is removed due to water damage is being replaced on Mountaineer Gas’ dollar. But that tab will be expensive.

Jay Marino with Al Marino, Inc. says new water heaters can cost about $2,800. For furnaces, between $6,000 to $8,000. Ovens come at about $400 to $600. The prices account for purchase as well as installation.

Marino says his company has been to approximately 400 homes, noticing water damage in a majority of the appliances inspected. He says appliances full of water require immediate removal. But he says they’re removing appliances at a higher rate than ever before.

“I usually have five or six water heaters a week. We’re doing five or six water heaters a day,” Marino said. “Those numbers are shocking…It’s like fighting a war, and you learn your strategy how you’re going to win this battle.”

Marino knows that patience is wearing thin as the temperatures decrease, and says time is of the essence to restore every last home.

“We’ve gone into three weeks of survival, and this is wearing on people, and they’re on the edge,” Marino said. “Just hearing the news of the weather, that’s going to put people on notice. And some of these homes, they have difficulty.”

Mountaineer Gas said in a press release that crews have been to every home on the West Side that’s lost natural gas. They add that they will be monitoring the homes throughout the week.