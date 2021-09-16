Water main break floods street outside CAMC General Hospital

UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 16): According to West Virginia American Water, the company has crews working to valve off and isolate the water main break. Customers in the area, including CAMC General Hospital, remain in water service at this time.

Once the main break is isolated, the water will begin to clear from the roadway, according to West Virginia American Water.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next one to two hours so the standing water can clear.

Full repairs are expected to be completed in six to eight hours.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Metro 911 says that flooding on Charleston’s East End was caused by a water main break at Morris Street and Washington Street East.

This is right outside CAMC General Hospital.

