Wayne County kid makes catch of a lifetime

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Brayden McCormill is like any typical 9-year-old. He loves spending time with his dad fishing at Beech Fork Lake in Wayne County.

Brayden is showing off his talent and says to come closer.

“Look, you see it? Look in the water; it just went,” McCormill said.

He was fishing with his dad the evening of Sunday, Aug. 11, when he felt a tug on his line. He explained he thought it was just going to be a normal catch, but this fish was anything but normal. He said he knew it was going to be big.

“I was almost touching my back to the ground,” McCormill said. “Then I took like 30 minutes to reel it in.”

This is the catch Brayden made Sunday night. He says it was too big for his dad’s scale, but they estimate it weighs nearly 60 pounds and is somewhere around 49 inches long.

Brayden’s mom, Marie Hood, was just excited to see it.

“So I go over there and I’m thinking maybe it’s this big because I never dreamed it was this big,” Hood said.

But did Brayden’s catch set a record? We’ll never know. Brayden would have had to keep the fish to find out and he says he wanted this fish to live. He says he’ll keep the competition between him and his dad.

“He usually wins, but sometimes I win,” McCormill said.

Brayden definitely won this time and he says he’d rather be at the lake than anywhere. Proving if you teach a kid to fish, you’ve got him hooked for life.

Brayden said he would only pose for the pic if his dad would hold the tail. He says Flathead Catfish are known for having strong tails that can hurt people.