Wayne County reports first COVID-19 case

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Health Department says the county now has its first case of COVID-19. They say they learned about the positive test last night, April 7, 2020.

According to the health department, a plan is already in place to investigate potential contacts of this case in order to help them obtain testing if necessary and to either isolate or quarantine for the appropriate amount of time. They will be collaborating with state and regional officials to mitigate this illness in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Health Department asks all residents to remain diligent in complying with state and national guidelines regarding hand cleaning, mask use and distancing.

“When these are implemented, they are a powerful tool in curbing the spread of this illness and are most effective when we all participate in this,” the health department says.

