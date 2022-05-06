WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Many residents in Wayne County are dealing with the aftermath of Friday’s flash flooding.

Huntington residents along Camp Creek Road tell 13 News the flooding appeared in a matter of minutes, flooding some of their homes, garages, yards and the roads.

One resident said he had around 8 feet of water in his basement, saying most of his stuff is damaged and his cars’ engines are ruined.

Residents along Camp Creek Road are also concerned about the bridge near Camp Creek Freewill Baptist Church, as it sustained a lot of damage. Locals said it shifted and that there are large and deep cracks in it. They are concerned it’s not sturdy and worry as school buses cross that bridge on their route.

Local businesses also battled those high waters. Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Huntington said the water was up to the height of the cars’ doors in their parking lot.

“We had stuff floating off,” said employee, Billy Pierce. “We got pallets of sandbags and piled them up to keep it from coming in the store. It all came at one time.”

Just across the street from the hardware store is WV-152, which was also impacted by the flash flooding. Many drivers struggled to drive through the area or just turned around completely to avoid the high water.

“The road is covered with water and water is coming off the mountains like we’ve never seen before,” said Wayne County resident, John Kizer. “It’s washing a lot of rock onto the roads and everything. My driveway is completely blocked.”

Many roads were damaged, as the flooding tore off chunks of asphalt.