LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends.

Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list.

Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell County, delivered Woody’s challenge coins to Wayne Newton.

Newton has a residency at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.

Woody wanted Wayne to have his challenge coins because both share a love of horses. The Wolfe’s do too.

Wednesday night after the show the pair was able to hand deliver the coins to Wayne in his dressing room.

Kim tells 13 News that Wayne not only was touched by the gesture, he knew of Woody, and the crooner said his own mom was born in West Virginia.