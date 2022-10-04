(WOWK) — Lots of fall festivals and fairs are in high gear and the weather seems to be cooperating for these events leading into this weekend.

For starters there are hundreds of cool cars expected along Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston with the annual Rod Run and Doo-Wop. The event gets going full tilt Thursday with cars on display through Sunday.

There is only the slightest chance of any rain on Friday but those in attendance should plan on wearing light coats or bringing long sleeves starting Friday with some cool temperatures.

The West Virginia Pumpkin Festival kicks off Thursday in Milton West Virginia as well with pumpkin themed decorations and pumpkin flavored goodies as well as fall arts and crafts on display or for purchase. Each night features a concert outside and it looks like it should be dry throughout the entire event Thursday, Saturday and Sunday with only the smallest chance of a sprinkle Friday.

You can stay up-to-date with other event right here on WOWKtv.com.

Any time you’re going out be sure to use the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.