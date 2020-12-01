WEB EXTRA: ‘Home Alone’ themed Airbnb

DALLAS, TX (CBS) — A man in Texas is bringing the movie “Home Alone” to life just in time for the holidays.

The booking is known as “The Kevin.” The rooms are set up like some of the most wall-known scenes from the iconic 90s holiday movie.

Jeremy Turner says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to create an immersive experience for Christmas.

“I think it’s a really special place. I don’t think there’s any Airbnb like it.” Jeremy Turner homeowner

The limited-edition Airbnb is available through the end of January.