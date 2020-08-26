Website aims to connect Charleston artists with local businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic is the arts and entertainment industry.

In Charleston, a new initiative is aiming to correct that.

It’s called Charleston Creativity Connections, and it aims to connect local artists with businesses who can collaborate with and pay for their services.

“Me personally, when my family moved to Charleston several years ago, it was really the art scene that made us fall in love with charleston,” said Bryan Cooper.

In addition, there’s the launch of a new website GetCreativeWV.com, where local artists can create profiles and add work samples so businesses can find each other.

This is welcome news for people like freelance musician John Ingraham who says he’s looking forward to seeing what connections come out of it — especially right now.

“Nothing’s happening right now, so to see something like this I think it’s going to give the city new energy,” said Ingraham.

Both Ingraham and Cooper say art is an important economy driver in Charleston.

Charleston Creativity Connector is funded by the Greater Kanawha Valley foundation who received different funding from anonymous donors for it.

Currently, they’re offering $5,000 mini-grants to community organizations for art-centric programs.

