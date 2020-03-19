Webster County substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing and impregnating teen girl

BERGOO, WV (WBOY) — A Webster County man is in custody after a minor disclosed evidence of sexual abuse after becoming pregnant with his child, West Virginia State Police said.

Raymond Bonnett

In a criminal complaint filed by the Sutton detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Raymond Bonnett, 68, of Bergoo, was a substitute teacher for Webster County Schools who would transport a 16 year-old girl from her family’s home to high school and back.

In a Miranda statement, Bonnett admitted to having a sexual relationship with the minor female for almost 18 months, troopers said, and that he would give the female “money she requested in the form of cash.”

Bonnett claimed during the interview that the minor would “blackmail him if he didn’t pay,” and that he would meet with her in Braxton County and Parkersburg to deliver money “adding up to thousands of dollars,” according to the criminal complaint.

Also in the interview, Bonnett said that the female would “come around flirting with him,” when they would go on hiking trips, and that the first time he performed sexual acts on the minor was outside of her family’s residence, troopers said.

Bonnett told officers that he and the minor “had sex approximately 25-50 times,” and that the minor asked him for $6,500 for an abortion, but he refused to give a DNA sample, according to the complaint.

The minor disclosed to troopers during a statement that she had been in a sexual relationship with Bonnett and that she “was carrying his child,” and that she “took many nude photos” to send to Bonnett via email, and that she kept track of all of their sexual encounters on a “period app,” troopers said.

Bonnett is charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor by person of trust. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $500,060 bond.

