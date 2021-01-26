Wednesday Night: Here Comes The Snow!

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) It’s a quick shot of snow on Wednesday night and that will help usher in some bitter cold on Thursday and Friday.

We are expecting a bit of sunshine on Wednesday but as the afternoon goes on, the clouds will start to thicken up and that will help to keep us from getting too warm. There may be a few sprinkles initially but after that we expect everything to quickly switch over to snow.

Wednesday at 6PM

By late in the evening, the entire region will see some snow but we expect it to be heaviest in southeast Kentucky and southern West Virginia. It won’t be a crazy snow but enough that we’ll get some on the ground to collect.

Wednesday at 11PM

Once we make it to Thursday morning, we’re left with a few light snow showers in the highest elevations of West Virginia that will add just a dusting if not a smidge more to the totals.

Thursday at 8AM

Here’s a look at some of the snow totals that we expect by the time we’re finished with the snow after Wednesday night.

Snow total forecast

