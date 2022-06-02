(WOWK) — The first weekend in June looks pretty good locally but perhaps a little choppy if you have plans to go the the east coast beaches this weekend.

Locally, Saturday looks fantastic and dry, while Sunday weather models only show the slightest chance of a shower and no rain chances even until closer to the end of the day.

Predictor model output for the end of the weekend – 8:05 p.m. Sunday time range showing only a chance of a few spotty showers.

So whether you’re mowing or going camping or anything in between, the early call for the weekend locally is for some great conditions.

If you’re one of the hundreds, if not thousands of offroad enthusiasts hitting the trails this weekend, you’ll be short on mud holes but have a lot of great and comfortable conditions to ride the trails in.

For those heading to the beach, the start of the weekend could be a little tough in terms of the surf. A potential tropical system is expected to head east over the Florida Peninsula and out off the coast of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Model plots showing possible areas where tropical system could move as of Thursday afternoon

If the storm moves according to the bulk of the models, the heaviest storms will remain out to sea, however the onshore wind flow would be significant, meaning high waves and rip tides possible for the weekend. Rainfall is projected along the South Carolina shores moreso Saturday than Sunday.

Predictor Saturday afternoon model output

Predictor Sunday afternoon model output

If you're going out to the east coast, our Nexstar TV affiliate stations have you covered with local weather all up and down the coast.

