WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — A routine traffic stop turned into a drug bust on Monday when the Wellston Police Department found large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and alprazolam inside a vehicle.

Wellston PD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Jeff Montgomery Way. Officers were given permission to do a sniff test on the vehicle. The K-9 gave a positive indication, and police searched the four passengers inside.

Police discovered 54 suspected alprazolam pills, $1283 in cash, digital scales,16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 16 grams of suspected fentanyl.

All items were sent to a lab for testing. Charges for the suspects are pending due to the testing required to identify illegal substances.