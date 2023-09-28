KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The revolving door of repeated offenders in the West Virginia prison system is not a new concept, but it is one that several experts and members of law enforcement are actively dealing with.

A deadly shooting on Saturday evening in Cross Lanes involving one repeated offender is sparking conversations on the need for better rehabilitation and support services for inmates across the state.

“It starts with funding, broken moral compass cross the country and the mental health crisis. It’s really a multilayer beast to try to attack, and quite frankly, West Virginia, as many of the other states are right now, we’re failing on epic levels right now,” Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said.

Sheriff Mellinger said the lack of funding for prisons, lack of support for inmates and other factors contribute to repeat offenders staying in the prison system.

“If you look at the moral compass of the country and these substance abuse issues that we have and all the trickle-down crimes that we have from these substance abuse crises that we have, these numbers aren’t going to go any lower,” Sheriff Mellinger said. “They’re going to continue to exponentially multiply.”

“What we tend to do is we isolate people and to say, ‘Well, yeah you did this and you served your time, but you’re on your own,” Kenny Matthews from the American Friends Service Committee said. Matthews is an Economic Justice Fellow.

For many repeat offenders, they often were not given the opportunity to break free from cycles of behavior that led them to incarceration in the first place. That’s according to experts who work alongside inmates, Matthews.

“For a lot of people, especially those who do not have a substance abuse disorder, there’s not a lot of help for them because then we look at them as ‘well, you’re a bad person. You can’t blame it on a disease or mental aspect. You just chose to do this bad behavior.’ We tend to continuously punish those that we’re mad at versus trying to get over the fact that ‘yeah, they did something, they were incarcerated, and they’re now released,” Matthews said.

After spending years incarcerated himself, Matthews personally knows the need for better support for inmates.

Matthews recalled getting his HVAC technician certification while in prison and then applying for dozens of positions on Indeed after he left prison. He said he was denied an interview for every position he applied to because of his criminal background and “inadequate work experience to do an entry-level job.”

“They tell me and they give me this hope that I’ll be able to get employment,” Matthews said. “It hit face first with the reality that I won’t be able to get gainful employment. That does something to somebody.”

Now, Matthews and other advocates say more needs to be done to help inmates.

“It’s important, especially for me, because you see the person, but you don’t know how they got there. You don’t know their story prior to that,” Regina Cross said. Cross is the director of the LEAD program with Prestera, which aims to rehabilitate inmates struggling with addictions and mental health issues.

She said something traumatic usually has happened in someone’s life before they ever ended up behind bars, and that’s why targeting the root issues inmates face is important to her.

“If you fix their mental health, the rest of the stuff will come into play because they’ll realize, ‘oh, I shouldn’t be doing that.’ Everybody just needs an understanding of everything, you know what’s going on with them. If you work on their mental health, nine times out of ten, the rest of it’s going to fall into place,” Cross said.