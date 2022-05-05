CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia will now qualify for WIC benefits after the USDA announced new income guidelines.

The new guidelines state a family of four can earn $51,338 and qualify for WIC benefits. This is an increase of $2,313 from last year’s eligibility requirements.

WIC currently serves about 75% of all babies born in West Virginia. Families enrolled in the program receive nutrition education, breastfeeding education, and access to maternal, prenatal, and pediatric healthcare services that may otherwise be unavailable in their financial situation.

“We believe these changes will allow more West Virginians to enroll in the WIC program,” said Heidi Staats, WV WIC Director. “WIC provides nutrition services to more than 33,000 West Virginia families to keep them healthy and informed about good food choices.”

Household Size Gross Income Weekly Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Yearly 1 $484 $2,096 $25,142 2 $652 $2,823 $33,874 3 $820 $3,551 $42,606 4 $988 $4,279 $51,338 For each additional

family member add: $168 $728 $8,732

To learn more about the WIC Program or other programs DHHR offers visit their website or call 304-558-0684.