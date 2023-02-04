MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason Sheriff Corey Miller says crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL plant in Mason County, West Virginia.

The sheriff says the man went into the water Friday evening.

His investigator at the scene confirms so far search efforts have been unsuccessful.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene.

According to ICL’s website, the company is a global manufacturer of products based on minerals used mainly in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. ICL also makes fertilizers, bromine and flame retardants