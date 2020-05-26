West Virginia bar exam will be given in July with social distancing

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia’s Board of Law Examiners will go ahead with the bar examination this summer, with policies worked out with government and medical experts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The dates for the exam are July 28 and 29, 2020. The exam will be given at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The state Supreme Court said in a news release that applicants, administrators, and proctors may be screened before entering the site.
Applicants will have to be 6-feet apart when in line to enter or exit and during the exam. Only one applicant will sit at each table.
Applicants, administrators, and proctors also must wear masks.
