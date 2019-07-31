West Virginia Boy Scout Troop Leader pleads guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia Boy Scout Troop Leader, accused of soliciting four of his troop members, pleaded guilty in a Kanawha County court Wednesday.

Kevin Michael Rozier, 42, pleaded guilty to four counts of soliciting a minor via computer.

The former Boy Scout Troop Leader admitted to using social media sites and apps to exchange sexually explicit content with four minors, all of whom were members of his troop.

Rozier, who will have to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life, faces 4 to 10 years on each count.

He will be back in court for his disposition hearing on September 12th at 9 AM.