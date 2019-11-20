West Virginia braces for medical cannabis applicants

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Department of Health and Human Resources will begin the process of accepting and evaluating applicants for a number of cannabis roles. It will allow 10 growers and 10 processors. There could be up to one-hundred licensed dispensaries. And, all applications must be filed online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx. The original law to legalize medical cannabis is now nearly three-years old.

“This is a very important part of the process and soon we’ll know who these businesses are that are wishing to invest in West Virginia, and provide a couple of thousand jobs. And more importantly, bring relief to some suffering West Virginians,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

While some are applauding the application announcement as progress, there are concerns that certain patients may not be able to afford legal medical cannabis products.

“I would like to see the legislature at least bare minimum pass legislation next session that will allow patients to grow their own. Just so the folks that don’t have the means to go in and buy dispensary products, can still access their medicine,” said Rusty Williams, the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Patient Advocate.

The state will accept applications for medical cannabis functions until mid-February. then it will take approximately 90 days to assess and announce the winning applicants to grow, process, and sell the products.

“Once the application process is complete, people are asking when medical cannabis products will be available. The best estimates we are getting from most people in mid-2021,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.