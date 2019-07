COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 Ohio counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage last month.

Governor DeWine says the 63 counties covered by the emergency declaration have suffered damage to roads and/or bridges from significant weather events in June that began with mild temperatures and significant rains which thoroughly saturated the ground causing dangerous roadway damage. Some roadways still have lane restrictions or are closed completely.