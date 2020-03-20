West Virginia confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed three new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the Mountain State.

This brings the state’s total to five positive cases. These three new cases come out of Tucker and Monongalia Counties.

All three new positive cases are travel related. Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County.

All three individuals are being treated at home. The WV DHHR is releasing no additional details at this time. Earlier this week two positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer counties.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.