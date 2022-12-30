CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19.

Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Lincoln County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Brooke County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 99-year old female from Putnam County.

Officials say hospitalizations are also on the rise with more than 30 new patients hospitalized since Thursday, bringing the total number of West Virginians currently hospitalized to 344, 53 of whom are in the ICU with 16 on ventilators. Officials say nine of the patients are children, four of whom are in ICU with one on a ventilator.

Experts say numbers are expected to rise coming off of the holidays.