West Virginia couple will spend Labor Day weekend helping hurricane victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -A family from West Virginia will be spending their Labor Day weekend setting up emergency shelter for families in Florida.

American Red Cross volunteers Chip and Jan Pickering are being deployed to Orlando, FL to help victims in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The Williamstown couple boarded their flight this morning in Charleston at Yeager Airport, and are prepared for hot-muggy conditions, and the possibility they may be without power, or running water.

The couple said this is their fifth deployment, and they have been Red Cross volunteers since 2005.

“You are getting people in their worst times, and if you are able to roll in to help, put your arm around them, and show them the way to begin the recovery process, ” said Chip Pickering, Red Cross volunteer.



The couple said they know of five volunteer groups from West Virginia that are being deployed by the Red Cross.

They expect to be there for about two weeks.

In a press release Krista Farley of the American Red Cross, West Virginia region said, the exact path of Hurricane Dorian is still uncertain, but 19 million people live in the Southeast Coast region, and as many as 50,000 people in the Georgia, Florida, South Carolina may need emergency shelter.

She also said more than 600 volunteers , 20 emergency response vehicles, and 60 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies are being mobilized from all over the country to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian,

WOWK-13 News will have more on this story at 6