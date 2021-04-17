West Virginia COVID-19 Cases Tick Upward

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases inched slightly higher on Saturday.

DHHR says there are now a total of 148,517 total cases, which is up 446 from Friday. The total number of active cases rose by 45 to 7317. On Friday, state health officials reported the first confirmed cases of the Brazilian variant of the virus.

In addition, the state reported three new COVID-19 deaths Saturday. They were a 91 year old man from Raleigh County, an 81 year old man from Wood County, and a 87 year old woman from Hampshire County.

Free pop-up testing is being offered Saturday in Putnam, Boone, Clay, Nicholas, Jefferson and Lewis Counties.