Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia COVID-19 Cases Tick Upward

News

by: Tom Lesyna

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases inched slightly higher on Saturday.

DHHR says there are now a total of 148,517 total cases, which is up 446 from Friday. The total number of active cases rose by 45 to 7317. On Friday, state health officials reported the first confirmed cases of the Brazilian variant of the virus.

In addition, the state reported three new COVID-19 deaths Saturday. They were a 91 year old man from Raleigh County, an 81 year old man from Wood County, and a 87 year old woman from Hampshire County.

Free pop-up testing is being offered Saturday in Putnam, Boone, Clay, Nicholas, Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS