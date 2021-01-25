West Virginia COVID-19 numbers dropping, but leaders say don’t drop your guard

CHARLESTON ,WV (WOWK) — West Virginia COVID-19 numbers are showing some signs of improvement. The daily rate of positive test results has plummeted, and the gap between recovered patients and active cases is widening. 532 new cases were reported since yesterday with only four new deaths. The overall death total is 18-hundred-99. The number of active cases, is below 25-thouands and continues to decline.

“The number of actively daily cases in West Virginia has decreased. So that means the number of active sick people have decreased 13 out of the past 14 days. That’s good, that’s good,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Bu there is concern that some people will stop wearing masks and taking other precautions, now that numbers are dropping and vaccines are here.

“It rejuvenates us and gives us hope when thinks are good. I hope to God above that they have the good sense to know that we’re not out of this yet, ” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“We do like the numbers that we see. We are surprised that they are low, but as the Governor mentioned, We can’t let our guard down right now. We are at a point right now, that things can possibly get worse,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer

The governor also showed off a copy of the New York Times pointing out West Virginia’s success in getting people vaccinated.

“The state is now down to just six outbreaks in churches, because so many people are attending worship services online,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter