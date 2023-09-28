BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A woman was arrested and placed on administrative leave from the daycare she worked at after a child’s arm was allegedly broken.

According to West Virginia State Police, Salena Pritt, of Matheny, was arrested after a report that she allegedly broke a 2-year-old’s arm on Monday, September 25, 2023. The incident occurred at the Rising Stars Daycare on Harper Road in Beckley.

Troopers received the report of the incident on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The report resulted in an investigation that was opened the following day.

As a result of the investigation, Pritt was arrested by WV State Troopers during the morning hours of Thursday, September 28, 2023.

She was reportedly placed on administrative leave, which, according to Troopers, left the daycare with not enough workers to adequately watch the children. This resulted in the daycare temporarily closing until more staff can work.

59News reached out to the Rising Stars location on Harper Road. They do not wish to provide a statement at this time.

Troopers said Pritt was charged with Child Abuse. She has since posted bail.