Coronavirus in West Virginia: Delegate encourages Gov. Justice to lift restrictions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One West Virginia delegate is going the extra mile to encourage Governor Jim Justice to reopen the state.

Delegate Marshall Wilson of Berkeley County will stand outside the Governor’s Mansion on Monday to encourage the governor to reconsider keeping the executive order in place.

Wilson believes ordering businesses to close was a poor decision and it should have been a recommendation rather than an order.

“He’s issuing executive orders that have shut down businesses and has denied citizens of West Virginia their individual natural rights. I understand he probably thinks that’s necessary, but I don’t believe it is,” explained Wilson, “I believe what we need is a scalable, focused response that actually deals with the specific issues of the situation.”

Governor Jim Justice has yet to comment on the Berkeley County delegates concerns.

The news conference will be held at noon outside of the Governor’s Mansion. Anyone is welcome to attend.