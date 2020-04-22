West Virginia Democratic Legislators call for primary election vote-by-mail

West Virginia House Members and Senate called on Gov. Justice to declare the 2020 primary election a vote-by-mail only election.

“We must take every commonsense precaution to ensure the certainty and safety of our upcoming primary election,” said Sen. Doug Facemire, D-Braxton. “We must follow the instructions of our public health professionals and use social distancing to keep the virus from spreading or rebounding,” he said.

Recently, West Virginia’s County Clerks asked Gov. Justice to endorse a vote-by-mail primary election due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to secure a fair election.

“Utah, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, and Colorado already have had numerous vote-by-mail elections with no voter fraud issues,” explained Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia. “Most of these states rank near the top in voter turnout and have time-tested procedures that West Virginia can copy to ensure the security of every vote. It’s simple and secure. Every voter gets a secure ballot in the mail and sends it back with a postmark by the date of the election. There is even federal money available to help with the costs.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.