CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at Carroll Terrace on Kanawha Boulevard. Police responded to the apartment complex on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Police say one person is in custody, but it is unknown if they have been charged at this time. WOWK 13 News was on the scene when officers put the handcuffed man into a police cruiser. WOWK 13 News Reporter Hannah Goetz is on the scene and is working to get more information.