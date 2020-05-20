West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announces reopening

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reopening.

The DMV will begin scheduling appointments for in-person services beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

This includes in-person driver examinations, according to the press conference.

More information can be found at the DMV website: dmv.wv.gov

