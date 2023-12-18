CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has been working around the clock to prepare the roadways for the winter weather expected this week.

The WVDOH facility in North Charleston spent Monday prepping trucks with the right winter gear, loading the trucks with rock salt and assessing roadway conditions as the temperatures continued to drop.

“[People] look at that weather that we’ve had this past week and they don’t expect these roads to be freezing now because the ground temperatures are up a little bit,” said Jason Fisher, WVDOH employee. “There’s so many other factors that cause bridges to freeze so fast. So, that’s our primary focus right now. When we’re out checking these secondary and primary roads we’re going to check those bridges first.”

DOH trucks are expected to be out throughout the next few days until the winter storm passes; so, officials urge the public to slow down and share the roadways.

“If you see our salt trucks on the road try to give them a little bit of room. Most likely they’re dropping salt behind them and there are distance gauges on the back of these trucks [they say] they keep back 100 feet,” Fisher said. “That’s for your safety as well, and I do hope people pay attention to those. We try to keep those signs clean. We try to keep them visible through there for a reason.”

According to officials, the WVDOH has more than 231,000 tons of salt, and more than 1,000 snowplows to cover all 55 counties. All roads fit into four categories that dictate their priority level from most traveled to least traveled roadways.

For updates on current traffic and weather information, you can download the West Virginia 511 Drive Safe Mobile App or visit the WV511 website.