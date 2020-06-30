West Virginia doctor sentenced in pain pill case

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia doctor has been sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison for illegally distributing prescription opioid medications.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says Muhammed Samer Nasher-Alneam of Charleston also agreed to forfeit $150,000 and a sport utility vehicle. He also will surrender his medical license.

Nasher-Alneam operated the Neurology & Pain Center. He admitted to writing prescriptions in July 2014 for oxycodone and methadone pills that were not for legitimate medical purposes.

Nasher-Alneam pleaded guilty last August in federal court in Charleston. An earlier trial ended in a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

