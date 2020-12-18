West Virginia drivers reduce fatal accidents and alcohol related fatalities in 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – West Virginia drivers seem to be more aware of their surroundings when driving these days.

New numbers released Friday, December 18, 2020 by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show there were fewer accidents in 2019 than the year before. Additionally, the number of alcohol impaired fatal crashes was also down year to year.

According to the statistics compiled by NHTSA, there were 260 fatal accidents reported in the Mountain State in 2019, down 11 percent from the previous year.

Of those accidents 56, or 22 percent, involved alcohol.

That’s better than the national average which found overall fatal crashes in the US driooed just two percent, which is still the lowest rate since 2014 and alcohol-related accidents were down 5.3 percent.

“We are encouraged by the 2019 FARS data, which shows that fewer lives were lost on our nation’s roads than the year before,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James owens “a trend for three years now even while economic growth was increasing.

The report also noted that fatalies increase in accidents involving light-trucks, SUV’s, rural fatalities and the number of deaths associated with distracted driving was up nearly 10-percent.

Elsewhere around the region Ohio had 1,153 fatal crashes in 2019 which was an eight percent increase with 30% associated with alcohol. In Kentucky 732 fatal accidents were reported with alcohol involved in 20 percent of them.